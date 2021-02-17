LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be moving to a new home before the end of the month, LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency Director Bill Morr told the LaGrange County commissioners Monday morning.
The clinic, which now vaccinates about 800 people a week, will be moving to Howe and setting up shop in the gym at Lima-Brighton Elementary School by the end of the month, Morr said. The move will be the clinic’s third in just over a month.
Once the state increased the LaGrange County Health Department’s allotment of vaccines from 300 a week to 800 a week, the clinic quickly outgrew the space it was occupying in the Community Room at the LaGrange County Public Library in LaGrange.
Morr said the former elementary school will give the health department all the room it needs to safely operate the vaccination clinic. The new clinic could have as many as 10 privately screened temporary areas that could be used to administer the vaccinations.
Morr stressed that the EMA and the health Department are still looking for both medical professionals and non-medical volunteers to step forward to help register people who come for the vaccination and administer the vaccine.
Those interested are asked to contact Morr by calling his office at 499-6431 or by sending him an email at wmorr@lagrangecounty.org.
In other matters, Region 3A grant administrator and community planner Sandra Tamez chaired a public hearing put on by her office as the regional agency works to assist LaGrange County in securing a second federal block grant created to help small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant the county seeks is part of a federal Housing and Urban Development program designed to help businesses with employees working jobs designated as low-paying. The county can qualify for a maximum grant of $250,000, and that money will be administered by the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation to help businesses struggling to meet their payrolls.
“The purpose of this program is to maintain low and moderate income jobs,” Tamez said.
To qualify for the grant, the county must willing to provide matching funds of $25,000, funds that will be provided by the EDC.
The EDC will work with local businesses to determine if those businesses that apply for assistance meet the grant program’s requirements. Businesses that apply may receive grants up to $10,000. Businesses need to provide the EDC with proof that at least 51 percent of their employees are low to moderate-income.
Bill Bradley, the president of the LaGrange County EDC, said this is the second time LaGrange County has applied for the program. Bradley said his organization is just now prepared to send out the checks to businesses that qualified for assistance during an earlier round of the same program.
Bradley said his office had 36 applicants during that earlier phase of this program, and 30 of those businesses qualified. Almost all those businesses that received the assistance were restaurants. Bradley said those businesses are welcome to apply for assistance again.
“That round was very successful,” Bradley said.
The commissioners also approved a request by Cheri Perkins, the executive director of the Council on Age and the LaGrange County Area Transit, the area’s only public transportation provider, to use grant money her agency received from the state to purchase two new transit vans. The two new vehicles each cost more than $50,000 and will replace two vehicles already in the LCAT fleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.