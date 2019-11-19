LAGRANGE — Help make the holidays a little brighter for an animal or two at the LaGrange County animal shelter.
Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption is looking for people will to sponsor an animal at the LaGrange County shelter. For a gift of $10, a dog or cat will received a special holiday toy and get a special Christmas dinner. The organization is hoping to have as many animals as possible sponsored before Black Friday which would allow Ark volunteers can take advantage of Black Friday specials on pet items offered by many large retailers.
Donations can be made by visiting the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption shelter located at 530 E. C.R. 300S, or stop by the Paws and Claws Bookstore in Howe. Donations may also be made electronically via Paypal to lagrangearkanimalsanctuary@gmail.com, or simply mailed to ARK, P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
For more information, contact Lisa at 269-312-0875.
