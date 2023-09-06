ROME CITY — Orange Township firefighters now have clearer, stronger communications during responses, thanks to the arrival of 23 new handheld radios.
Fire chief Christopher Landers said the 20 APX Motorola 6000 radios and three APX Motorola 7000 Dual Bands were programmed and went into service Aug. 24.
“The 7000 dual carries channels pus VHF channels, the older channels in Noble County,” Landers said. “The radios also have paging capabilities that are stronger than a pager.”
The new radios replace the 15-year-old XFT 5000 models for 800 megahertz transmission. Landers said the aging radios frequently needed parts replaced, such as antennas or buttons, but that parts were scarce even if they could be ordered.
Landers and assistant fire chief Cody Thompson are picking through the old radios to find the ones in the best condition to use as backups for volunteer firefighters and others.
“They are clearer,” Landers said. “They have a microphone on both sides.”
The new radios also have a holster and strap feature that will help firefighters protect the equipment from the environment. Landers said the radio holster, a leather pouch made to fit the radio, is worn on the body underneath the turnout jacket. The jacket shields the radio from water, wind and harsh temperature.
Landers said the department was grateful for the community support, and for research and assistance on the upgrades and costs from Orange Township Trustee Shawn Wilson.
