Radio upgrade

Orange Township Fire Department Chief Christopher Landers, seated, and assistant chief Cody Thompson look over the new communications radios now in service.

 Sheryl Prentice

ROME CITY — Orange Township firefighters now have clearer, stronger communications during responses, thanks to the arrival of 23 new handheld radios.

Fire chief Christopher Landers said the 20 APX Motorola 6000 radios and three APX Motorola 7000 Dual Bands were programmed and went into service Aug. 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.