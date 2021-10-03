KENDALLVILLE ― As things began reopening back in the spring after COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted, businesses began the process of recovering after being largely shut down for nearly a year.
Car dealerships have seen demand increase for new cars since businesses have reopened and sales hit a record high nationally with 18.3 million cars being sold in April 2021.
The high demand for new vehicles has now been impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips, resulting in dealerships having a smaller inventory than usual.
Local car dealerships in northeast Indiana are experiencing the result of the chip shortage firsthand.
“Our inventory levels are extremely low. We only have a handful of new vehicles,” said Jeff Platt, sales manager at Max Platt Ford-Lincoln in Kendallville. “We haven’t had a new Lincoln here for several months so we’ve been without any Lincoln models for a few months now.”
The dealership’s typical inventory for new vehicles is about 50. It currently has around eight to 10 new vehicles in its lot.
National car sales for September 2021 were estimated at 12.3 million vehicles, a 25% drop from last year. September’s car sales were also down from August, which saw 13.1 million cars sold nationally.
Local dealerships have responded to the shortage by transitioning their services to online orders, so instead of customers coming to the dealership, they allow them to customize the vehicle they’re purchasing without ever having to choose one from the lot.
Online orders became the new normal for local dealerships when the pandemic caused them to close their showroom and do everything virtually.
Platt said Ford and Lincoln are doing a fairly good job in focusing on customers placing orders rather than just concentrating on inventory numbers.
“They’re getting built, we get notified by the company when the vehicle is built,” he said. “The second part, which we’re dealing with now, is the chip hold, when they notify us that a vehicle is on a chip hold with a tentative ETA (estimated time of arrival).”
Semiconductor chips have become increasingly more important parts of cars today. The chip’s purpose is for powering car features like power steering and backup cameras.
He said the chip shortage began when the pandemic hit and car manufacturers stopped ordering chips while other companies continued ordering them and automakers were left behind in result.
“Car manufacturers stopped ordering because they didn’t know what sales were going to look like,” he said. “We weren’t selling anything at that time. We had a 30-45 day period of no people buying cars, it was a scary thing.”
When people order vehicles online from the dealerships, the wait times for them to arrive has increased.
Brad Briner, general manager at Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC in Kendallville, said depending on what vehicle customers purchase, the wait times are around three to four months for their new vehicle to arrive from the factory.
“Some vehicles can take up to five to seven months and others may only take two to three months to arrive,” Briner said.
As an incentive, people currently are able to get more trade-in value for their vehicle they’re giving up.
The increased demand for cars has also led to used car values increasing.
Used car values have increased by 34% since 2019, before the pandemic started. The increased demand and the chip shortage have accelerated that.
General Motors was impacted locally by the chip shortage when the Fort Wayne assembly plant, which produces the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, temporarily halted production due to the shortage back in early September.
“If you order a more base model truck, you’re seeing it in three to four months, but if you ordered a loaded up truck like a Ford F-150 king ranch platinum at our Ford dealership, you’re looking at a five to six month wait,” said Dave Western, salesperson at Burnworth Zollars in Ligonier. “This is because a new F-150 platinum has 17,000 chips in it.”
Ken Cook, co-owner of Burnworth Zollars, said the key to keeping customers satisfied while they wait for their new vehicle to arrive is constantly communicating with them about the arrival status and giving them a realistic timeline.
The lack of inventory has led some potential buyers from out-of-state to look at purchasing vehicles from dealerships in the region.
Briner said he’s had people as far as California and Arizona contacting his dealership about sport utility vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon since those models aren’t available in their area.
“They’re willing to pay significant money to have it shipped to their home or even willing to come all the way to Indiana to buy it,” he said. “We’d rather take care of people in our backyard and preserving inventory for them.”
The chip shortage is projected to continue well into 2022. Executives at Ford have said this could last until the middle of next year.
