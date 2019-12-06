LAGRANGE — Fans of high school theater will have the chance to see something a bit experimental this weekend when the Lakeland Theater Department presents “Bits &Skits Readers Theater.”
The production is actually a collection of three bits and three skits strung together by a cast of 15. The bits include a retelling of episode 214 of The Muppet Show, and the skits include a reimaging of “Green Eggs and Ham” by Theodor Geisel, more commonly known of Doctor Seuss.
It’s a minimalist production. There are no sets, no costumes, and no costume changes. The students themselves act out both the characters and at times, the scenery.
A somewhat alien concept at first, the play’s director, Steve McKowen, said his group of high school actors has come to embrace the minimalistic concept and in the process, grew to become a real theatrical troupe.
“This is a very new concept for all of us, but I think it’s going very well,” said sophomore actor Terance Blankenship. “It’s a lot less stressful, actually. There are no costume changes, no physical props.”
McKowen said the audience should recognize many of the characters the students bring to life on the stage, like the cast of the Muppet Show, or the characters from Green Eggs and Ham.
“Some of these are familiar things,” he explained. “But they’ve never seen it like this. They read it in a book but haven’t seen it like this. This comes to life.”
McKowen is well known on the local stage. A Lakeland graduate himself, McKowen played many different roles on the Lakeland stage while in high school and later continued to hone his craft as a member of a community players group. McKowen had the students spend time at the beginning of production learning about and getting to know the character they would be playing on stage.
“We developed the characters and their backgrounds,” he explained. “We tried to do a little teaching on how you develop characters, and how you think about their background, where they come from, how old they are, how skinny, how big, how loud, just all kinds of characteristics. This has been a challenge, but they’ve really responded.”
Joining Blankenship on the stage for this performance are Lydia Blankenship, Norman Blankenship, Madelyn Bolton, Zachery Chambless, Mataya Grittith, Ashton Hall, Aubree Hall, Alicia Helmuth, Caitlyn Sites-McKowen, Kimberly Rose Sites-McKowen, Caleb Miller, Maddie Tropp, Lydia Trost, and Aiden Tuttle. Nikki Carpenter is producing the show.
Bits & Skits Readers Theater takes to the Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School stage Friday and Saturday nights. The curtain rises both nights at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door.
