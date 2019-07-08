LAGRANGE — Few would be surprised to know that LaGrange County’s a pretty rural community, but they might be surprised to know just how many farms can be found here.
Steve Engleking, the LaGrange County Purdue University Extension Service Educator, complied a list of LaGrange County facts using data he gleaned from the nation’s 2017 Census of Agriculture. Engleking released his findings Monday morning during the LaGrange County Council meeting.
And it turns out that LaGrange County ranks first in several different agricultural categories, including most farms in any Indiana county with 2,144 farms. In all, LaGrange County has more than 195,000 acres of land under production.
But the size of most LaGrange County farms, according to the data, is small. LaGrange County farms are, only average, only about 91 acres, meaning LaGrange County ranks 90 out of 92 in Indiana for the overall size of its farms. In fact, most farms in LaGrange County are somewhere between 10 and 49 acres. LaGrange County has 899 farms that size. Surprisingly, LaGrange County only has 27 farms bigger than 500 acres, and 37 farms bigger than 1,000 acres.
Still, all those farms add up.
The value of farm products grown in LaGrange County is more than $275 million, Engleking said. Livestock and associated products account for more than $193 million. Crops account for $82 million.
LaGrange County also has the most irrigated farms in the state with 163 farms. It also ranks No. 1 in the state with 265 certified organic farms, more than a third of Indiana’s 602 organic farms.
Not surprising, LaGrange County also ranks as number one for the number of cows and calves roaming local pastures with 58,828 head of cattle out there. LaGrange ranks third in the number of dairy cows, and 18th in the number of head of beef cattle roaming its pastures.
LaGrange County ranks first in the state for the number of sheep and lambs produced here, second in the number of milk goats, and 14th in the number of meat goats. LaGrange County also has more poultry farms than any other county in Indiana.
Again, no surprise, but LaGrange County also leads the state in the number of horses.
It leads the state in the number of farms that raise honeybees, as well as leads the state in the amount of honey collected and honey sold here.
LaGrange County also is the state’s leading producer of barley, hay and potatoes. It also leads the state in the number of farms producing maple syrup, selling more than 1,200 gallons of maple syrup.
