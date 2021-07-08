Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Justin W. Conley, 35, of the 100 block of West Central Avenue, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday on a body attachment warrant. Conley was held on $60 cash bond.
William H. Ellis, 34, of the 500 block of of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Ellis was held on $2,500 bond.
Marcy D. Hart, 39, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Steven J. Lester, 32, of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lester was held without bond.
Matthew D. Rodriguez, 24, of the 1400 block of Maple Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 1 felony. No further charging information provided. Rodriguez was held without bond.
