KENDALLVILLE — Police have arrested Matthew Rodriguez, the alleged shooter in a late-Sunday homicide at Gallops gas station in Kendallville.
Rodriguez, who was arrested at a rest stop in Athens, Ohio, located about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio, is being charged locally with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Rodriguez is charged with shooting and killing Justin Smead and wounding two other people, Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis, after shooting them in the back at the gas station located at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.
This is a developing story.
