HOWE — A Washington D.C. man lead Michigan police on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a Howe hotel just south of the Indiana Toll Road.
Ramon Hall, 33, is accused of reckless driving as well after fleeing from White Pigeon Michigan police who attended a traffic stop on his vehicle.
According to a news release issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Hall disregarded a White Pigeon police officer’s attempt to pull him over during a traffic stop and instead took off, leading White Pigeon police officers and Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high chase east toward Sturgis, Michigan. At one point, the chase was believed to have reached speeds nearing 130 miles per hour.
Hall, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, managed to make his way into Indiana and was southbound on State Road 9 when he turned his vehicle around and drove north, entering the Indiana Toll Road at Howe and driving west. Hall managed to turn his vehicle around and then drive east, where he struck a set of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement officers.
Hall was able to exit the toll road at Howe once again headed south on S.R. 9. However, just past the toll road overpass, he turned right onto C.R. 750N, and then drove into the Holiday Inn Express parking lot where the pursuit ended.
Hall then jumped out of his vehicle and attempted to flee officers before being captured.
Hall was transported to the LaGrange County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.
