FORT WAYNE — A LaGrange County Indiana State Police trooper is moving up the command chain in the Fort Wayne district.
On Sunday, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced the promotion of 1st Sergeant Deven Hostetler, district investigative commander for the Fort Wayne post, to the rank of Lieutenant and reassigned as the Area II investigative commander.
Hostetler is a 22-year veteran of the department. His role as an investigator began in 2008, when he promoted from a road patrol assignment into the Criminal Investigative Division to serve as a detective at the Fort Wayne Post. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and served as the Investigative Squad Leader at the Fort Wayne Post. In 2019 he was promoted to the rank of 1st Sergeant, and served as the district investigative commander for the Fort Wayne post.
As an area investigative commander, Hostetler will be responsible for providing supervision, direction and support for the district investigative commanders that manage criminal investigations at the Fort Wayne, Bremen, and Toll Road posts. He will also coordinate investigative efforts with the four other area investigative commanders across the state.
Hostetler is a native of LaGrange, Indiana. He is a 1991 graduate of Lakeland High School, and a 1995 graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. Prior to the Indiana State Police, Hostetler worked for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Kendallville Police Department. He and his family reside in rural LaGrange County.
