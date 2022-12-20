LAGRANGE — Sometimes, a painting is more than just a piece of artwork.
Grace Yoder, a seventh-grade student at Westview Junior High School, is one of several junior high school students who helped created one of the 13 large Christmas cards now standing on the lawn of the LaGrange County Courthouse. The cards were created by artists and student artists painting holiday scenes on sheets of plywood.
Yoder’s Christmas card shows a Christmas fireplace next to a decorated Christmas tree, complete with presents.
Yoder is by all measures. she is typical of a seventh-grade student, soft-spoken and a little shy at first. But this budding artist took special delight in creating her card, a picture of a roaring holiday fire in a fireplace, complete with stockings hung from the hearth, next to a decorated Christmas tree, under which are several presents.
Yoder worked alongside classmates Erica Lambright and Laura Mullett to create the large card. Yoder dreamed up the card’s design and donated extra school hours to her art project to make sure it was finished on time. Students had about two weeks of class time to create and then paint their cards.
The experience of creating that card, Yoder told her art teacher, Laura Perkins of Westview Junior High School, was profound. So much so, the seventh-grade student penned a letter to her teacher thanking her for allowing Yoder to create a holiday card for the courthouse.
Her letter, in part, read:
“You have positively impacted my life by giving me an opportunity to exceed in art. This is because you let me take part in those big paintings. By letting me come up with an idea, tracing and painting, that gave me a lot of confidence in all aspects of my life. I have struggled with that most of my life …” Yoder said in her letter.
For Perkins, it was one of those “this is why I became a teacher” moments. Perkins said Grace is a creative student, hardworking, kind, and meticulous when she sits down to work on any project she’s assigned.
“You can count on Grace to put her best effort into everything she does,” the teacher went on to explain. “In art, she excels. Her work goes beyond the parameters of any assignment that I have given her. She is gifted in art and needs the opportunity to build her skills and express herself artistically.”
Art is just one of a handful of classes that Yoder takes at Westview, but it’s a class she admits she enjoys.
“It’s fun to make beautiful things,” she said. “Drawing, painting … anything, it’s fun.”
For the project’s sponsors, Focus LaGrange and the LaGrange County Arts organization, Yoder’s enthusiasm for the Christmas card project is just one more reason why having public art events in the community is so important.
Mary Woodworth, a retired Lakeland art teacher and member of LaGrange County Arts, Yoder’s letter to her teacher is just another reason why the arts organization was created.
Seventeen cards in total sit around LaGrange, 13 at the courthouse, three at local businesses and organizations, and one at the LaGrange Town Hall. Students created most of the Christmas cards.
The cards have been around for nearly a decade, first a project sponsored by Focus LaGrange. But the project was sidelined during the pandemic and might have stopped altogether without the collaboration between Focus LaGrange and the LaGrange County Arts organization.
We asked if we could revive the project, “ Woodworth said of the arts organization. “It’s been a really popular project in the past.”
Woodworth hopes to see the Christmas card project grow in the coming years, with more and more cards placed at businesses around town.
“Our goal is to one day have them throughout the county, not just in LaGrange,” she explained. “But we still want to emphasis kids doing the cards around the courthouse.”
Woodworth said projects like this were created to elevate the arts, and seem to be doing just that. It’s what being an art teacher is all about, and why she and others recently launched LaGrange County Arts, she explained.
“In my world, the best teachers are those whose students rise far above them. It’s about bringing out the best in others,” Woodworth said. “When a student goes above and beyond, and when a student succeeds at a higher level than you’ve reached, that to me is the epitome of what teaching is about.”
Woodworth said when she learned Yoder had written a letter to her teacher to thank her, it showed how important art is to students.
“When I learned about this girl and the effect this project had on her life, I thought to myself this is what education is supposed to be. When you can lift a child to a degree they’ve never known, it’s huge.”
Yoder’s Christmas card sits in front of the courthouse, next to the sidewalk leading to the courthouse’s front entrance.
