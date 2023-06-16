Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kendi M. Bailey, 46, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Bailey was held without bond.
Brandon T. Bostater, 27, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Andrew H. Moore, 38, of the 100 block of West Miller Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Robert D. Sills, 41, of the 500 block of Bison Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Sills was held without bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 28, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joseph A. Hubbard, 25, of the 400 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hubbard was held without bond.
Amelia A. Johnson, 31, of the 1900 block of Gerbera Crossing, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of two counts of theft-auto parts, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Maria C. Neri, 35, of the 9800 block of East Rock A Bye Road, Cromwell, was booked at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of false informing or reporting, a Level 6 felony.
John C. Seyfert, 65, of the 500 block of Riley Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
