KENDALLVILLE and LAGRANGE — As part of National Rural Health Day, Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital leaders announced today that the two hospitals have been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in outcomes.
Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.
“I am always so proud of the staff here at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, but especially so when the work they do is recognized through a national award like this one,” said hospital president Jordi Disler. “The quality, compassion and dedication each of them brings to their job — whether theirs is a clinical or administrative role — is evident to everyone from the moment they enter our doors.”
Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital, concurs. “It isn’t a surprise to learn that Parkview Noble Hospital has received this national recognition. The level of dedication and commitment that our physicians and staff bring to their care of each of their patients is apparent in all they do. Whether it is in their interactions with other team members or in the care and caring they bring to patients, each of them embodies Parkview’s mission to provide excellent care to every person, every minute, every day. I am very proud to be a part of this outstanding team.”
The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.
“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role healthcare providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique healthcare challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, chief executive officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”
“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”
The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health was established in 1995 to assist state Offices of Rural Health in their efforts to improve access to, and the quality of, health care for America’s 57 million rural citizens. NOSORH supports the development of state and community rural health leaders; creating and facilitating state, regional and national partnerships that foster information sharing and spur rural health-related programs/activities; and enhancing access to quality healthcare services in rural communities.
The Chartis Group® provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco.
