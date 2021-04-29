KENDALLVILLE — An central Indiana water treatment company is looking to move to a vacant Kendallville Industrial Park building and run its business and distribution operations out of the city.
The company is seeking a vacant building tax abatement with the city to relocate to 2720 Marion Drive, located in the southeast corner of the industrial park.
That building is not the former LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier, building, which that company vacated when it closed this past December.
The 2720 location was most recently occupied by ITW Tomco. It's one of the smaller buildings in the industrial park, with about 25,000 square feet of space.
The abatement request is scheduled to be reviewed by the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee on Monday, assuming that committee can field a quorum of its members which it has failed to do at a meeting for most of this year.
The abatement request is being filed by Salty Holdings LLC, out of Avon, which is the business entity title of Step Saver Inc. water treatment professionals. That company is primarily involved in providing water softener salt deliveries and doing sales and install of commercial and residential softener systems.
"Step Saver, Inc sells and services a complete line of water and treatment products. When you choose Step Saver, Inc. you are selecting a company that has a reputation for quality products and outstanding service. Whether you are looking for a convenient salt delivery service, new softening system, or softener system service," the company website states.
The abatement request being filed with the city states that the company is purchasing the building for $750,000 and planning to relocate its operations to Kendallville.
Step Saver currently operates out of Avon serving central and southern Indiana, but also has service running out of Fort Wayne serving northern Indiana.
"This will see an industrial building be occupied once again. The new business will relocate from central Indiana to Kendallville. The building will contain the business's office and warehouse which will be used for distribution across the entire state," the abatement request states.
The abatement package prepared for review on Monday details a five-year vacant building tax break, which would save the company approximately $55,500 in taxes over the five year term.
The company states it would retain 14 jobs in the relocation and hopes to add 10 more positions with an average salary of $55,000 per year.
The city's Economic Development Advisory Committee is planning to meet at noon on Monday to consider the abatement request. If approved, that board's recommendation would go before the Kendallville City Council, which would make a final determination on whether to grant the abatement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.