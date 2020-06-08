ALBION – When Noble REMC employees would normally be setting up tents and unloading soda, buns and chips, they were instead testing out their training room to broadcast the co-op’s annual meeting live on Facebook.
The traditional annual meeting and picnic — which normally brings thousands to the REMC’s headquarters — had to transition online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With safety being the electric cooperative’s top priority, members voted on its board of directors by mail and the business meeting was held in front of a virtual audience Saturday.
Running unopposed, all three candidates were voted into their respective positions:
• William Knox, an incumbent, will continue to lead members in District 4,
• Joe Hutsell, a newcomer to the board, will be the director for District 5, which was previously served by Bill Emmert, who retired from the position after 18 years, and
• Larry Ott, an incumbent will continue his duties as director for District 9.
The business portion of the annual meeting was held live on Facebook — where it can still be viewed. The meeting focused on the current success of the REMC, while outlining the future of the cooperative.
President and CEO Ron Raypole pointed to the cooperative’s commitment to renewable energy, the Operation Round Up grant program, annual cash back allocation and the Commitment to Zero Contacts safety program as measures that keep the cooperative as successful as it is.
“During this unprecedented health emergency, our employees did not miss a beat in taking care of you," he said. "I am so proud to have the dedicated staff who care so much about meeting your needs.
“We hope that you will think of Noble REMC as more than your trusted energy resource, but also as a local business who supports community, powers economic development and is a leader for quality of life initiatives for area residents," Raypole added.
Board Chairman Rick Robertson added that the REMC is in solid financial shape and has worked to put a strategic plan in place, including maintaining safety as the co-op’s first priority, operating efficiently, providing competitive rates and supporting economic development.
For members who weren’t able to watch the meeting live, they can visit facebook.com/nobleremc to view the recorded business meeting. If prompted to sign up or log in, simply hit “Not Now,” and it will let you view the video.
Noble REMC, a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative, serves nearly 10,000 members in Noble, DeKalb and six surrounding counties.
