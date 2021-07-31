Several booked into the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Kristi K. Ellis, 46, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Thursday on a warrant relating a court order. No charging information provided. Ellis was held without bond.
Jonathan M. Ritchie, 24, of the 7300 block of South S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Zane M. Wood, 34, of the 300 block of South West Street, Angola, was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Thursday on a body attachment warrant. Wood was also held on a pair of warrants charging failure to appear for court. He was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.