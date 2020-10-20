LAGRANGE – Erica Cook, of Wolcottville has been awarded the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s 2020 Heart of Gold Award. The award is given to an individual in LaGrange County the foundation staff deems regularly goes beyond the call and embraces a commitment to community service. Cook will be able to direct a $1,000 grant to her selected LaGrange County nonprofit, Reason 4 Hope.
Nominated by Lakeland’s Tami Maxey, Maxey said Cook is always seeking to better the lives of others.
“Erica thinks of others before herself and is never afraid of any hard work, which may be a part of the process of being involved,” she said. “She is continually looking for ways to make LaGrange County a better place.”
According to the community foundation, Cook can often be found serving individuals by providing basic needs and words of encouragement. Cook frequently volunteers at youth activities, events like Night to Shine, and fundraisers, like Kingdom Road Golf Outing. Cook, recently spearheaded Shine LaGrange, an online positivity campaign to bring awareness to businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Cook said winning the Heart of Gold Award was humbling.
“This was a huge surprise,” she explained. “It’s a big honor.”
Cook and her husband, Peter, own and operate, Cook’s Bison Ranch. Cook has served as a guardian for children in need, serves at the LaGrange Church of God, and is a past board member of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce. Cook established the nonprofit, Kingdom Road Project, Inc., whose mission is to spread the love of Christ to those in need through charitable giving and support of Christian ministries throughout the world.
The Community Foundation received five nominations for the eleventh annual award. The 2020 nominees included Brittany Cowley of LaGrange, Larry Miller of Wolcottville, Stan Clark of Wolcottville, and Terry Andrews of Howe.
This year’s award was made online. Traditionally, the community foundation hosts a Heart of Gold event where it announces the winner, but this year moved the ceremony online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Community Foundation Executive Director Octavia Yoder and staff announced this year’s winner online Friday afternoon.
“We thank all of the 2020 nominees for the work they continue to embrace in LaGrange County. They are all great examples of individuals who give of their time to help others. They embrace what it means to be a selfless leader,” added Yoder.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting impact.
