ALBION — For the Central Noble boys basketball team, Saturday’s New Year’s Eve game vs. East Noble might be one of those watershed moments.
The Cougars have struggled early this season closing out opponents. Central Noble’s defense made sure that wasn’t a problem against the Knights.
Central Noble (4-3) rolled to a 57-42 victory over East Noble (2-8) , limiting the Knights to 17 second-half points in a game that was a nail-biter at halftime.
Junior Isaiah Gard led Central Noble with 15 points and six rebounds. Thirteen of those points came after halftime.
Sophomore Redick Zolman added 11. Junior Drew Pliett scored 10.
East Noble got a dominating performance from senior Hunter Kline who went 8-for-14 from the floor on his way to a game-high 17 points. Sophomore Nathan Bowker added 14 — all in the first half.
Gard had been sick earlier in the week and did not start the contest. But boy, did he finish it.
Gard was 6-for-7 from the floor in the final two quarters.
While Gard and Kline dominated from the post, it was Central Noble’s perimeter defense — particularly in the second half — that made the difference.
Central Noble led at the break 26-25, but forced nine third quarter turnovers from East Noble to take a 41-36 lead after three. The Cougars only committed eight turnovers for the entire contest.
“Their pressure got to us, and forced us out of everything we wanted to do,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “Our guard play has to be better. That’s been a problem of us all year.”
Central Noble coach John Bodey said his team’s defensive intensity was strong all game long, but in the first half, the Cougars were disciplined. The Cougars would force the Knights into tight spots only to let them dribble out with their strong hand.
In the second half, that changed.
“The second half the pressure was more disciplined,” Bodey said.
Leading the defensive charge was Pliett.
After Zolman two of three free throws to open the final stanza, Pliet got a steal on East Noble’s next possession and fed Spencer Adams for a bucket and Central Noble led 30-25.
But Kline countered with a bucket for the Knights and a three-pointer from junior Owen VanGessel knotted the score at 30 with 5:22 left in the third.
The Knights wouldn’t score again for nearly three minutes.
Central Noble got two baskets each from Pliett and Gard to take a 38-30 lead with 2:43 remaining in the period. Pliett had another steal and coast-to-coast layup during that run.
Kline then scored all the points int a 6-1 East Noble run to draw the Knights within 39-36.
Pliett scored on a pair of free throws to end the quarter scoring and the Cougars led 41-36 with 8 minutes remaining.
Gare started the fourth with a bucket, then Jackson Andrews added another bucket at it was 45-36. After an East Noble miss on the Knights’ next possession, Sam Essegian grabbed the rebound for the Cougars.
Gard scored against and it was 47-36 with 5:56 to play.
Kline answered for the Knights, ending what had turned into another three minute drought.
The Cougars then went on 10-0 run from there to take a 57-38 lead.
Central Noble went 8-for-13 from the floor in the fourth quarter. East Noble was 2-for-12 from the floor in the final 8 minutes.
Only Kine and VanGessel scored in the second half.
Durnell said the Knights need to find other players to step up.
Central Noble had seven players get into the scoring column in the final 16 minutes.
The pair of three-minute droughts aren’t something East Noble needs to learn to avoid.
“We have to eliminate the length of our bad stretches,” Durnell said. “We can’t have multiple mistakes in a row.”
