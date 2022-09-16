ALBION — Getting healthy just got more expensive for employees with the town of Albion.
On Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting, the Albion Town Council approved a contract with health insurance provider PHP that calls for a 20% increase.
The town will maintain its current contribution of paying 80% of premium costs and 20% of its employees’ deductibles.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the town currently has 16 full-time employees. Not all of the employees are currently enrolled in the plan.
Its share of the premium and deductible will cost the town approximately $254,000 in the coming year.
In comparison, the town of Avilla could vote at its Sept. 24 meeting whether it will up its contribution to approximately $540,000 annually for its health plan, which includes a $1-per-year premium. The town spent approximately $430,000 to provide health care for its 12 employees this year.
The costs to Avilla rose 23%. The town also has PHP as a provider.
The two communities are similar in population, with Albion have a slightly higher assessed valuation of $115.4 million in 2022, compared to $106.9 in total assessed value for Avilla, according to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Avilla’s tax rate for residents is $0.8724 per $100 in assessed value.
Albion’s tax rate is $0.9751 per $100.
Also at Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting, the town’s 2023 budget was approved on first reading.
The town’s proposed budget of $4,768,236 is $55,865 more than last year’s advertised budget, an increase of 1.2%.
The general fund for 2023 is projected at $1,327,121, up from $1,260,223 in 2022.
The motor vehicle highway budget is advertised at $822,849, up 1.3%.
The Albion Parks and Recreation budget is projected to increase 3.3% to $184,000.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Albion Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Casey Myers received approval for the wetlands and prairie grass fields to be installed in the southern section of Hidden Diamonds Park. The town agreed to spend $22,000 on the project from TIF 1 funds.
According to Myers, the money will be spent moving 8,000 yards of dirt, installing two levees, a core trench to hold the water and approximately 800 feet of drainage tile. The project, which is being managed by Scott Fetters of U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
By having Fetters do the design work, the town is saving between $20,000-$25,000, according to Myers.
The wetland will be approximately 2 and 1/2 to 3 acres. A water level of 2 1/2 feet to 3 1/2 feet will be maintained by a mechanical control system.
