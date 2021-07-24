Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, July 16, through Thursday, according to jail records.
Chance Ogle, 25, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, was booked Friday, July 16, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Nicholas Coburn, 35, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Friday, July 16, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of resisting and possession of marijuana.
Bradley Stager, 23, of the 3600 block of Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested Friday, July 16, by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order.
Nicholas Metty, 36, of the 800 block of South Sheridan Drive, Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested Friday, July 16, by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug test.
Gregory Littlefield, 31, of t he 200 block of North Poplar Street, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, July 16, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without receiving a license.
Oscaar Chavez-Martin, 31, of the 6100 block of Chopin Street, Detroit, was booked Friday, July 16, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Jilyan Snyder, 39, of the 7300 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested Friday, July 16, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession a syringe, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
Victor Garcia, 39, of Aaron Drive, Goshen, was arrested Saturday, July 17, by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, operating while intoxicated and operating without ever receiving a license.
Ryan Kilburn, 27, of the 600 block of Ledgewood, Kendallville, was arrested Monday, July 19, by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and reckless driving.
Joseph Spillner, 35, of the 2200 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested Monday, July 19, by Wolcottville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a prior conviction for that offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of synthetic urine.
Heath Gaham, 37, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 500E, Columbia City, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Jodi Hess, 44, of the 800 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Laura Deetz, 47, of the 500 block of Lane 182, Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Michelle Wason, 48, of the 100 block of Poplar Street, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in LaPorte County.
Derrick Myers, 41, of the 100 block of South Nottawa Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Daniel Keltner, 34, of the 200 block of Clerman Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of theft of an entire automobile.
Brian Stewart, 25, of the 1900 block of Adams Heights, Chicago, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Adan Nieves, 31, of the 200 block of Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a probation violation.
Jammy Birchum, 38, of the 100 block of West Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of parapernalia.
Nicole Samuels, 35, of the 200 block of Gateway Court, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia.
