2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Alexis Smith, 28, of the 59700 block of Thornberry Court, South Bend, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Dakoda Smith, 24, of the 700 block of West County Line Road, Shipshewana, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. No bond information provided.
7 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Shane A. Cook, 51, of the 800 block of Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Cook was released on his own recognizance.
Jimmy D. Cox, 44, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cox was held without bond.
James M. Elmer, 32, of the 200 block of Oxen Lane, Gelanina, Missouri, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Elmer was held without bond.
Jose L. Ledesma, 24, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony. Ledesma was held without bond.
Victor Lopez-Gomez, 27, of the 1400 block of Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lopez-Gomez was held without bond.
Ali S. Mohamed, 30, of the 1400 block of Town Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mohamed was held without bond.
Gerald C. Woodrow Jr., 41, of the 2800 block of South Boots, Marion, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woodrow was held without bond.
