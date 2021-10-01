Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Katherine M. Gray, 39, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Gray was held on $2,500 bond.
Misty D. Nicodemus, 40, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday by Cromwell police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nicodemus was held without bond.
Brian N. Taylor 51, of the 100 block of Fulton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Taylor was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody Tuttle, 32, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a probation violation. Tuttle was held without bond.
Logan M. Amon, 21, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Amon was released on his own recognizance.
Clinton L. Campbell, 29, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 21, of the 100 block of Newman Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Raymond S. Lothamer, 30, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lothamer was held on $2,500 bond.
