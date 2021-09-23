Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Darin L. DeWitt, 29, of the 31500 block of Loreli Lane, Colon, Michigan, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. DeWitt was held without bond.
Gary J. Fitzgerald, 37, of the 4800 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fitzgerald was held without bond.
Mark D. Lewis, 56, of the 1600 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Lewis was held without bond.
Travis May, 31, of the 7000 block of Ohama Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Rojelio Rubalcada Jr., 31, of the 3200 block of Dinnen Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rubalcada was held on $2,500 bond.
