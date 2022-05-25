Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Dustin T. Coffelt, 36, of the 500 block of North C.R. 400W, Columbia City, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Coffelt was released on his own recognizance.
Sarah L. Gerber, 28, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 400S, South Whitley, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gerber was held on $2,500 bond.
James R. Hancock, 37, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hancock was held without bond.
Amy M. Hendrickson-Lung, 45, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Henderickson-Lung was held on $2,500 bond.
Kelly M. Lee, 38, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 400E, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Lee was held on $2,500 bond.
Dustin L. Rottger, 19, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:03 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
David B. Schocke, 44, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A felony. Schocke was held without bond.
Michael W. Soule, 48, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Andrew J. Wantland, 26, of the 100 block of North Sheridan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Wantland was held on $1,500 bond.
Travis M. Williams, 34, of the 50600 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was held without bond.
