KENDALLVILLE — Need a place to sit, relax, eat your lunch or hang out in the downtown?
The city's trying to help you out, with plans for a new pocket park going public this week as organizers are starting to solicit donations to make the idea a reality.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and other city leaders have been talking excitedly for months about the prospect of turning the once-eyesore service station property at the southwest corner of Main and Rush streets into a new finely decorated gathering space for the downtown.
Kendallville worked through a long process in the courts to condemn and usurp ownership of the property at 302 S. Main St., located opposite City Hall on the south side of West Rush Street, which had been a long-vacant service station.
That process wrapped up successfully in 2019 and demolition of the dilapidated building started in October 2019. Since being cleared, the lot has been covered in gravel and used as additional parking for city vehicles while plans were being developed to transform it into green space.
Over the last year, Handshoe and a planning committee including city engineer Scott Derby, street department superintendent Ryan Alwine, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson and city resident Susan Jansen has been laboring behind the scenes to design and price out the construction costs ahead of making a public fundraising appeal.
With the improvements happening in and around downtown, Handshoe said the pocket park idea was an enhancement that would give residents and visitors another place to enjoy and connect into the streetscape work, festivals and other revitalization the city is pushing downtown.
"I just think it not only enhances what we've already done to the downtown, but the more spaces we have to gather and eat and enjoy each other's company, the more viable our downtown becomes," Handshoe said.
The project also has the benefit of transforming an eyesore into something eye-catching.
"People love to be outside," Handshoe said. "So I just think this will take, just like, in my opinion, just like we're doing with the solar field, taking a not-so-pleasant looking space and turning it into a viable green space."
The pocket park would feature a central plaza and feature ample seating in the form of benches as well as picnic tables. Tables could seat up to 28 people, along with bench space that could seat 40 or more people in the park.
Two pergolas would be constructed by local metal fabricator Kammerer Dynamics to help shade the lot and the park will be set up with two slots for food trucks to park as well as a place for the city to set up its mobile stage to make a space for musical acts or other performances.
The park will also feature a large mural to add some public art to the space and add a "hide and seek" opportunity for children as well as opportunity to learn about some Indiana heritage.
In the winter time, the park could also be transformed for use in holiday festivities. Aside from being a place for the Kammerer-fabricated lighted ball ornament feature that debuted in the lot this past Christmas season, Handshoe said the central plaza could become a site for a community Christmas tree and lighting event during the holidays.
Kendallville has been focused on establishing other gathering places. The city debuted its "parklet," a mobile seating area that's parked in front of the chamber of commerce during the summers in recent years, and last year opened The Alley, a gathering space developed by the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council in the alley south of the Strand Theatre.
The new pocket park project has been designed in-house, saving money from having to hire an outside architecture or design firm, and the goal is to fund most of the project through private donations.
The estimated construction budget is $138,000, with an annual maintenance cost of about $3,900 per year after it's built. Handshoe said maintenance and work on durable objects like tables, benches and pergolas would be done in-house by city departments in the future, but landscaping would be hired out to a firm who would be responsible for the greenery and flowers.
In total, the fundraising goal is set at $216,000 total, which would cover construction and then 20 years of expected landscaping costs.
The city has already secured $50,000 toward the project, with the rest being sought through a public fundraising push being launched now.
The park will be fueled primarily through private donations, although Handshoe said a pitch will be made to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission to seek funds for the project. Handshoe didn't mention a specific dollar amount, although a pitch is expected to that commission during its upcoming meeting June 9.
The redevelopment commission controls tax dollars captured from tax increment financing districts, which are to be used for redevelopment projects in the downtown and U.S. 6 corridors covered by the city's TIF districts.
Other public money, such as tax dollars from the city's parks department or Board of Works and Public Safety are not being tapped for this project.
Donors who contribute more than $1,000 will be recognized on a plaque to be installed in the park.
Donations can be made to Pocket Park Project c/o City of Kendallville, 234 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755 or people can donate online at at kendallvillepocketpark.com.
Anyone with questions about the project or donating can contact any of the pocket park committee members.
