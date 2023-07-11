ALBION — The Noble County Health Department will see its 2024 budget nearly double after the Noble County Commissioners voted 2-1 to opt in on a new health initiative funded by the Indiana General Assembly.
The Governor’s Public Health Commission was established in August 2021 to examine the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations for improvements.
The commission released its report in August 2022, with recommendations for six different areas of public health: governance, infrastructure and services; funding; workforce; data and information integration; emergency preparedness and childhood and adolescent health. Emergency preparedness covers emergency medical services.
The decision to opt in to the program is voluntary. Counties that do opt in are required to provide certain services.
Noble County Health Department Nurse Anne Lowe had said a previous governmental meetings that her department already covers a vast majority of the programs which would need to be provided.
Lowe presented the commissioners with a very short stick and a pretty hefty carrot.
The minimum amount of money the Noble County Health Department will receivve for opting into the program is approximately $551,00, with a maximum of $735,000.
That figure is dependent on how many counties opt in to the program.
Steuben County officials have already said yes. So have Allen County’s.
Noble County’s Health Department budget for 2023 consisted of approximately $595,000 split between three funds.
It’s budget next year, will be in the neighborhood of $1.1 million.
In the second year of the program, health departments will receive anywhere from $1.1 million to $1.47 million.
To be eligible to receive those funds, Noble County will have to add one worker, an environmentalist who would be responsible for most of the new required duties. Those duties will include mosquito and tick testing and enhanced oversight of Noble County’s three public pools.
The three public pools in Noble County consist of the pool at the Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville, a swim school in Cromwell and a pool/hot tub at the Best Western Hotel in Kendallville.
The funds that will come in from the state don’t have to be expended in the year they are budgeted. So if the health department doesn’t spend its entire $1.1 million in 2024, money can be set aside.
The commissioners had a lot of questions for Deputy Health Officer Tina Lough and Lowe, who appeared via phone.
Lough said the health department will be seeking to fund two positions with the new monies, with one being the environmentalist who will handle extra requirements and the other being another health nurse.
Both of those salaries — along with benefits — would come from the additional monies.
Commissioner Gary Timmerman was concerned about what would happen to those employees in two years — if the state ends this special funding program.
“It’s like, ‘Where are we going to get the extra money?’” Timmerman said.
Lough said the positions would be eliminated, something prospective job candidates would know upfront — that as contracted employees there may not be a job for them after the two-year spending cycle of the special monies.
“We would just go back to status quo,” Lough said.
Lowe said the intent would be to bankroll a lot of the funds.
“We hope we can sretch this out for a long time,” she said.
The Noble County Health Board was in favor of Noble County opting in to the program.
“Nobody expressed any kind of misgivings about it,” Lowe said.
Commissioner Anita Hess made the motion for Noble County to opt in to the program. Commissioner Gary Leatherman provided the second.
The measure passed 2-1, with Timmerman providing the dissenting vote.
“I’m opposed to expanding government at this point,” Timmerman said prior to the vote. “I still think it’s an unnecessary expansion of government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.