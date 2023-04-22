Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathon L. Anderson, 44, of the 7500 block of East C.R. 1100N, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession paraphernalia. Anderson was held without bond.
Nova Graber, 32, of the 3100 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeffery A. Harrington, 39, of the 200 block of West C.R. 600N, Albion, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Harrington posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Randy L. Heltzel Jr., 29, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Heltzel was held without bond.
Johnny E. Kendrick, 38, of the 3300 block of South U.S. 27, Angola, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Kendrick was held without bond.
Abigail E. Loveall, 22, of the 200 block of Orchard Place Parkway, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony Loveall was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon A. Thaxton, of the 1300 block of Fay Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thaxton was held without bond.
