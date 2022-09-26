LIGONIER — A large group of residents who came to show support for find out why former Ligonier Park Director Travis had questions but didn't get the answers they were looking for Monday night.
In a nearly full-house council chambers, attendees on hand applauded loudly after public comments from two men who voiced their support for Brimhall, then voices raised and tempers flared when the group hit a wall with the city council, the mayor and their attorney.
Brimhall was terminated from his role as director of the city parks on Sept. 15. He was hired in June 2019 and had overseen the parks for more than three years before being dismissed by Mayor Patty Fisel.
Fisel had said in brief comments to The News Sun last week that the issue would be "addressed" at the council meeting Monday, after hearing a crowd was planning to attend.
The crowd did show up, but city officials didn't have much to say on the topic.
Before taking public comment, city attorney Jack Birch prefaced that the group wasn't going to get the type of explanation they were seeking about the dismissal.
"I don't think you're going to get that because this is an employment issue. We do not discuss employment issues in public," Birch said.
Birch also reminded attendees that department heads in the city are appointees of the mayor and their employment status is at-will.
"Department heads serve at the pleasure of the mayor. It's an appointed position," Birch said. "I know that the mayor has taken action after long consideration and considering a number of factors."
Due to the crowd on hand, the council asked attendees to sign up for public comment and limited comments to three minutes, as well as adding the stipulation that only residents living with Ligonier would be heard.
Of the six people who signed up for comment — one was a resident who wanted to talk about an issue about a dead tree on his neighbor's property not related to Brimhall — only two of the remaining five were Ligonier residents.
Aaron Wagner spoke first, noting that he was an 11-year resident of Ligonier and called Brimhall "a man who has pored himself into his job to make our parks better than they every have been before."
Wagner, and others who attended the meeting, allege that Brimhall was fired as retaliation after speaking out about performance issues of a park employee under his supervision and claiming that employee is connected to Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer.
"The firing of Travis Brimhall is nothing short of outrageous and the reason for it is nothing but 100% nepotism," Wagner said.
Wagner called for Brimhall to be reinstated to his job with an apology from the city.
As he concluded, the group on hand gave a loud and long round of applause.
Following Wagner, former Ligonier mayoral candidate David Magnus started by expressing his opinion that this issue wouldn't have come about in the first place if Ligonier hadn't disbanded its park board in 2019, the move that led to Brimhall's hire.
Magnus then spoke at length about employee training, suggesting that workers can't be held accountable for shortcomings in job performance if they never received proper training.
"You can't hold people accountable if they don't know. If they don't know, why don't they know and shame on anyone who doesn't train them," he said.
Although Magnus didn't speak directly to the firing or suggest reinstatement of Brimhall, he too received a loud applause from the group.
After hearing the two speakers, as city officials were ready to move on and close the meeting, others in the crowd began to speak out, dissatisfied with the lack of explanation and discussion from the mayor and other city leaders.
During an exchange lasting several minutes in which members of the crowd exchanged with Birch in increasingly tense back-and-forth — Birch reiterating that personnel matters are not topics of public discussion and attendees growing increasing frustrated with the lack of explanation — the conversation was stopped and the council adjourned for the night.
"We will be voting and voting her out and Shearer," one person shouted, with others adding "Shame on you, Patty," and "Shame on all of you guys," added as the public flowed out of the meeting.
In other business Monday night, the Ligonier City Council:
• Approved a five-year tax abatement for Infinite Resources LLC at 200 Pennington Way. The company is adding a $300,000 robotic loading arm that will help greatly expand the firm's commercial bagging and shipping operation and led to at least three new jobs.
Infinite Resources is forecast to save $10,776 in taxes, while paying $12,197, a savings of about 47%, from the abatement.
