KENDALLVILLE — Are you into World War II history?
Do you like vintage aircraft?
Want to combine the two?
The Kendallville Municipal Airport’s annual Wings & Wheels event set for later this month will include a chance to ride in a military C-47 for $95.
Wings & Wheels will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.
The event will include a fly-in and cruise-in.
Also included in the event:
• Young Eagle rides free for children ages 8-17 as time permits;
• a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. put on by the Eagles;
• lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by East Noble Band Boosters;
• an East NobleBand Performance at 11 a.m.;
• A Humane Society of Noble County bake sale.
C-47
The C-47 “Hairless Joe” will appear courtesy of the Yankee Air Museum.
According to information provided by event organizers:
This warbird, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain, was the most versatile aircraft to see combat in World War II. Derived from the commercial DC-3, the C-47 is described as the most rugged and reliable military aircraft of its time.
In fact, it was the tip of the sword, having dropped paratroopers behind enemy lines into Normandy the night before the D-Day invasion. The C-47 also moved personnel and cargo, towed troop-carrying gliders and evacuated the sick and wounded. The C-47 was such a durable airframe it also served in Vietnam and the Gulf Wars.
“Hairless Joe” appears in the livery of the 1st Air Commando Group serving in the China, Burma, India Theater of World War II. This type of plane flew over the Himalayas to airlift badly needed supplies and munitions to our allies when the enemy closed the Burma Road.
This plane could deploy a large hook, fly very low and snag an elevated line to tow a glider aloft.
A ride in the C-47 will be an experience that will be long remembered as this powerful, ready-to-go aircraft leaps off the runway. Once airborne passengers are free to move around the cabin and take advantage of the outstanding photo opportunities of the landscape, and the inside of the airplane including the cockpit.
This is a historic aircraft, even the static line to which the paratroopers “hooked-up” prior to jumping is still in place.
