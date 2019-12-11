STURGIS, Michigan — Christmas came just a few weeks early for more than 20 LaGrange County children selected to take part in the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office annual Shop with a Cop program.
Monday night, officers from the sheriff’s office, as well as officers from the Wolcottville, Shipshewana, and Topeka police departments, picked up 21 local children from all around LaGrange County and drove them to Sturgis, Michigan to spend an hour or so Christmas shopping at Meijer. At one point early on, other shoppers couldn’t walk down an aisle in the store’s toy department without running into at least three police officers.
The rules for the program are simple. Each child was allowed to spend up to $170 on gifts for themselves and members of their family. The money to pay for all those gifts was donated to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office for this program. The sheriff’s office worked with local schools to identify children from families they believed could use a helping hand this holiday season.
The officers picked up their assigned child at his or her home and drove them to the Meijer store in Sturgis in a police cruiser. Once there, those officers simply grabbed a cart and walked alongside their assigned child, keeping track of the amount spent. After checking out, those officers then transported each child and their gifts to the Council on Aging building in LaGrange for a pizza and present wrapping party. Finally, the officers then loaded those wrapped gifts back into their cruisers and drove the children back home.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said this was the most children the program has reached out to help in any holiday season. The children came from every school district in the county. Campos also was quick to say thanks to the people who donated money to make the program possible. In addition to hosting the event, Meijer donated $1,500 to the program as well as several gift cards.
“This is just great,” he said as he watched the officers and the children navigate through the store’s toy department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.