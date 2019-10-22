Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Talisa N. Buttron, 30, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of theft with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Buttron was held on $4,500 bond.
Jon A. Carney, 34, of the 00 block of Laura Court, Davenport, Florida, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Carney was held without bond.
Rashun A. Carter, 28, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6 Ligonier, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Carter was held on $3,500 bond.
Jessan W. Hardesty, 20, of the 500 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Hardest was held on $4,500 bond.
Chad J. Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Johnson was held without bond.
Skyler K. McNeal, 26, of the 3500 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was booked at 10:11 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Diego Moreno, 24, of the 300 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Moreno was held without bond.
Christopher M. Short, 33, of the 500 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Short was held on $4,500 bond.
Whitney D. Tackett, 27, of the 300 block of Martin Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Tackett was held without bond.
Matthew M. Wyatt, 37, of the 300 block of South First Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Friday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wyatt was held on $3,500 bond.
Jacob N. Arnold, 29, of the 200 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Arnold was held without bond.
James A. Custer, 44, of the 1600 block of Phug Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Custer was held on $4,500 bond.
Anthony W. Harman, 38, of the 300 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Harman was held without bond.
Jessie C. Honaker, 36, of the 2100 block of Rimmel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Honaker was held on $4,500 bond.
Austin W. Huffman, 27, of the 800 block of South S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor. Huffman was held on $3,500 bond.
Daniel J. Sprague, 44, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Sprague was held without bond.
