ROME CITY — A new piece of equipment approved by the Rome City Town Council will make life a little easier for the town’s street and wastewater departments.
The board approved the purchase of a used 1997 trailer vacuum unit with a 550-gallon capacity for $5,000 from Bonar Well Drilling.
Leigh Pranger, town manager, said the town has talked about purchasing a new unit for a number of years, but the cost of a new unit has been prohibitive.
The purchase of the unit is contingent on Superintendent Conrad White, checking out the unit.
He explained that the vacuum could be used for a wide variety of jobs.
In the past the town has paid LaGrange to use their vacuum unit when lift stations were in need of cleaning at a cost of $600 an hour.
It will also help Conrad and his crew clean out catch basins around town, which is now done by hand with a shovel.
“We will probably make our money back on the unit within the first two years,” White said.
The only other item on the town’s agenda was the approval to list the property at 611 Jackson St. with Ben Castle of RE/MAX Realty in Wolcottville. The city took possession of the property last year.
Castle is the former president of the Rome City Town Council and the current Noble County Assessor.
In other business:
• A resolution to provide funding for the county’s Spillman IT service through the Noble County Sheriff’s Department was tabled.
• Advance Rome City will be hosting a community meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Rome City Town Hall. Local residents are invited to share their ideas and input.
• This year’s Spring Fling to benefit Advance Rome City will be May 16 at Sylvan Springs
• An E-911 address was approved for 1545 North Shore Drive. The property currently only has a workshop on it.
The next Rome City Town Board meeting will be April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
