5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
• Elizabeth Luna Soto, 29, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Soto was held on $3,500 bond.
• Francisco Montemayor, 25, of the 2900 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Montemayor was held on $3,500 bond.
• Julie A. Fender, 37, of the 1100 block of Gary Court, Elkhart, was booked at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of child non-support, a Level 6 felony.
• Brenton M. Pitman, 21, of the 6500 block of Beaty Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pitman was held on $3,500 bond.
• Summer B. Shepherd, 34, of the 200 block of Kittridge Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shepherd was held on $4,500 bond.
