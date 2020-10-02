KENDALLVILLE — Lovers of autumn who are mourning the cancellation of major fall festivals and fairs can soothe their cravings Saturday for great food and unique crafts made by area artists.
Apple Festival isn’t happening, but different events have split off to offer some crafts, some food and other fall fun. This weekend will include some offerings, while other groups are also planning their own events for later this month.
Check out these different events taking place Saturday around Kendallville:
Historic Main Street Village
The Historic Main Street Village will open for its fourth year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street, between Mitchell and Rush streets, in Kendallville.
Families will find plenty to do with free activities in the Kids Korner, set up at Main and Mitchell streets. The Kendallville Public Library and Apple Tree Center are partnering to offer free make-and-take projects and activities without hands-on interaction.
Chairperson Diann Scott said food offerings include Fork & Fiddle food truck featuring pulled pork, crab cakes and soup; ham and bean with cornbread from the Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club; baked goods from Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church and candies from Sweet Tooth Chocolates. Downtown restaurants will also be open to serve guests.
Scott is especially pleased to feature a good balance of returning and new craft vendors in 25 socially distanced booths. Many shoppers seek out their favorite vendors at the market for some early holiday shopping, she said.
Original vendors who’ve attend the market every year are Theresa Campbell with corn hole boards and other handcrafts; artist Bill Claxton, who creates yard art from silverware, Mary Smith with embroidered items; Mille Tischler with handmade crochet items and gifts; Penny Huston and Pat King.
New vendors include Terri Archer with farmhouse and vintage décor; Amanda Sztuk with crochet items; Lisa Smith with jewelry; Carol Schellenberg with wood items; Faye Nelvon with stamping and scrapbook supplies; Chris McCoy and Lorie McCoy with kids’ candlemaking; Susan Smith with wreaths and home décor; Jodi Helmer, painted and home goods; Jill Oldin with crochet items; Susan chandler with blankets and cowls; Mike Tokar with custom metal work; Rhonda Barr with masks; Sue Bowman with embroidered items and Cheryl Barker with cut flowers and home décor.
Scott said the Noble County board of health approved the market’s safety plan. All vendors will wear masks and booths will be set up in alternating spaces.
“It’s going to look spread out,” Scott said. “We are working around the streetscape project and in getting power to the vendors’ booths.”
Scott is anticipating better weather than in years past, with temperatures in the 50s, little wind and no threat of rain until that evening.
Kendallville Farmers Market
The ongoing Kendallville Farmers Market will offer 40 vendors of produce, arts and crafts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at the Community Learning Center, on the Riley Street side of the property. The market has been held on alternating Saturdays since June, but has grown from just a few vendors.
The market will also be open Saturday, Oct. 19, as usual, but with the addition of a Fall Spectacular live performance sponsored by Gaslight Playhouse and a fish fundraiser to benefit the Apple Tree Center.
Fall Crawl
The first-ever Fall Crawl, a fall food and craft festival, will take place in a field on Ohio Street, east of Lima Road. Gates open at 8 a.m.
Organizer Vinnie Crump said he thought about planning the Fall Crawl when he heard the Kendallville Apple Festival had been canceled.
“I have friends who do crafts to make money and they depend on that,” he said. “Everyone needs to get out and enjoy the outdoors.’
Crump posted his idea on social media and soon got responses to help. He said the event has been approved by the Noble County board of health, the city and county officials.
The property is a large field, allowing booths to space 10 feet apart, Crump said. Guests should be aware of uneven ground as they walk through the festival.
The Fall Crawl is a ticketed event. Tickets are $3 per person at the gate for anyone older than 8 years old.
Guests must follow signs to enter and exit the property. Drivers will enter from Drake Road, turning south on to Weston Avenue. No vehicles will be allowed to enter on Ohio Street.
Food items include pork burgers, doughnuts, chocolates, flavored popcorn, honey, dips and drinks. Vendors will offer memory gifts, upcycled items, jewelry, hand-cast items, art, ceramics, deer hunting supplies, tumblers, potpourri, quilts, bath bombs, Scentsy, doll clothes, boutique items, and fall and Christmas decorations.
Fall Crawl official 2020 sponsors are Wolfpack Chassis, CSB Bank (Kendallville, Avilla & Albion), Noble County Disposal, Curb Appeal-Brad Gehring; Hidden Ego Event & Recreation-Doug Ebey; Sells Do-It Best, Avilla; Your Dog’s Best Friend Dog & Cat Boarding Kennel; North Ridge Auto Wash & Laundromat, Albion; Avilla Car Wash & Laundromat; Rest Easy-High End Portable Restrooms and Vinnie Crump-Hosler Realty.
Rotary Club buffalo wing sale
A staple food stand at Apple Festival, the Kendallville Rotary Club will still be bringing their annual buffalo wings to the public.
Starting at 9 a.m., Rotary members will be selling wings at the corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 North. It’s the same lot across from House of Spirits where Rotary hosts its annual porkburger sale.
Wing sales will start at 9 a.m. — buffalo sauce for breakfast? why not! — and sales will run until they’re out.
Baker’s apple goods sales
If you’ve got a fixing for apples, Baker’s Flowers and Gifts will be running a special sale at its shop on Sawyer Road.
Baker’s had been taking preorders for specialty items while trying to fill the Apple Festival void, but will also be making sales on Saturday for items including caramel apples, turtle apples and apple cider slushies among other items.
