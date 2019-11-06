ROME CITY — The Rome City Town Council cleared up several personal property issues and addressed a local business issue during Monday night’s meeting.
Resident Fred Sturdivant asked the board to vacate an alley behind his property at 199 Sylvan Avenue. The alley, which was platted on the original plat maps for the town has never been used.
Sturdivant said the house has been in his family several generations and there has never been a roadway.
Sturdivant said he has talked to the three property owners who own property touching the alley and they are all fine with it being vacated.
After a brief discussion by the board, Sturdivant was given permission to move forward with surveying the property for the next step in the process.
The vacation of the alley will have to come back in front of the board for final approval once the survey is completed.
The council also granted Elizabeth Molen an emergency address for her property at 705 Bayview Drive. The property currently has a riding stable and barn on it for Molen’s horses. The address will help emergency personnel find the property in case of an emergency. The Molens have plans to build a house on the property in the future.
The town will be listing a piece of property at 611 Jackson St., which didn’t sell during the Noble County tax sale earlier this year. Rome City demolished an eyesore former meth house on the property last year. Once the town has the deed for the property it will be listed for sale.
The town council also addressed an issue from a local business owner, Kelly Newsome, who asked the town to look at the cost of running water and sewer to his property at 900 Kelly St. Newsome owns Kelly’s Towne Hardware LLC and Hilltop Baptist Church.
Newsome said he approached the town, because he doesn't have room on his property for a new septic tank.
"I would just like to get something done before I have an issue," he said.
Newsome, who has owned the property for 24 years, said he doesn't want to have to leave the property. Over the last couple of months he said he has had to have the septic tank on the property emptied twice at a cost of over $400 each time.
Street Department and Wastewater Superintendent Conrad White said he would have quotes on the project for the December meeting.
In other business:
• Building code prices within the town were adjusted, to reflect the change in the county building code prices.
• Pam Lipasek was reappointed to the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
• Randy Pippinger was appointed to the redevelopment commission to replace Kim Angell.
• The town council approved the final payment of $12,000 for the road work which was recently completed on Lakeside Drive.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
