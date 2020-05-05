LaOtto Fire Department, community pull horse from creek

LAOTTO — What could have ended tragically turned out to be a coming-together of the community.
One day last month, 14-year-old Hope Fleck took out her horse, Tessa, along with two of her cousins, for a ride around her family’s property.
While crossing a creek on the property, Fleck thought the bottom was sandy, like other parts of the creek she had crossed before.
What she didn’t know, though, was that under the sand was muck.
Fleck’s mom Jennifer Fleck said the creek bed was like “quick sand” to the horse.
“That horse sank almost immediately,” Jennifer said.
When Hope realized Tessa couldn’t get up, that’s when she came to mom for help.
“I Googled, ‘what do you do for a horse in a creek,’” Jennifer said.
Then, Jennifer put the call out for help. Not only did she reach out to the LaOtto Fire Department, but her friends and family as well.
LaOtto Assistant Chief Jay Squadrito got the call around 4 p.m. that a horse was up to its neck in mud.
Squadrito had taken some equine rescue classes before, but he hadn’t gotten this call before.
“It was a first and will hopefully be a last,” Squadrito said.
With the way Tessa was stuck, Squadrito saw that his firefighters and other volunteers were going to have to get creative with the rescue.
“We realized that we physically weren’t going to be able to lift the horse out of there,” Squadrito said.
So, with a plan devised with help from a volunteer who works in machinery moving and rigging, firefighters donned their ice suits and jumped into the creek with fire hoses and tow straps.
They rigged a system to pull the horse out by tying the straps to trees, scooting the horse sideways along different parts of the creek and using a volunteer’s humvee to pull.
“Essentially, we teeter tottered the horse,” Squadrito said.
Finally, after about an hour of planning and pulling, Tessa was free from the creek.
Immediately, an emergency veterinarian came and gave Tessa some Vitamin E to prevent muscle cramping and let her lay under some blankets alongside the creek for about half an hour.
When she was warm, she walked away with the family.
Now, Tessa is fine, and Jennifer said her daughter knows to test the water before crossing with her horse.
As a way to thank her community for helping, Jennifer bought cookies for the LaOtto Fire Department and Tractor Supply Co. gift cards for some other volunteers.
“We were so amazed to see how the community came together,” Jennifer said.
And Squadrito said getting down and dirty to save Tessa was a no-brainer.
“We were muddy, all of our gear was muddy, but we did what had to be done,” he said. “I’m not looking to be thanked.”
