LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation is another step closer to committing to doing nearly $8 million worth of updates and repairs to the mechanical systems in its buildings.
The district passed a series of resolutions at its recent meeting allowing it to move forward.
The district hopes to do most of the work during the summer.
The project calls for the renovation of the HVAC system in the district’s three main buildings, the Jr./Sr. high school, the intermediate school and primary school.
In addition to updating and renovating those systems, the board also plans to update and replace the various units that control those devices.
For several decades, many of those systems and control systems have been pieced together as needed, creating a hodge-podge of control systems.
Heath Wagner, the school’s maintenance director, said he hopes to bring all those systems under one state-of-the-art control system, making them easy and more efficient to operate.
The project also includes some roof repairs, as well as updating front door security systems at several of the buildings.
To pay for those updates and repairs, the school district members are meeting with financial experts about issuing a $7.965 million bond within the next month or two.
James Elizondo, a financial analyst with Stifel, Nicolaus and Company, Fort Wayne, told board that issuing a new bond will raise the district tax rates, but not significantly.
Lakeland recently retired some of its debt and lowered local tax rates. The new bond will increase the tax rate back to an almost identical level taxpayers were paying before 2017.
Elizondo estimated that will increase local tax rates by about $.0496. That means a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $16.24, or $1.35 a month to support the school district. A home valued at $250,000, he said, would pay about $64.60 a year, just over $5 a month to support the school district.
In other matters the board approved the resignation of Kimberly Duke as the Title I paraprofessional at Lakeland Intermediate School, the resignation of Christopher Barber as a social studies teacher at the high school, the resignation of Amy Belote as a food services worker at the primary school, Edna Troyer as a food services worker at the intermediate school, and Misty Jordan as a bus driver for the school corporation.
The board members also appointed three people, Robert Murphy, Guy Thompson, and Jennifer McBride, to the Lakeland Building Corporation.
