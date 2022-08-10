SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking for someone to take over the role of the organization’s executive director.
Phyllis Youga, the organization’s current executive director, announced she is planning to retire from that position by the end of the current year. Youga has been the LCCVB executive director for four years.
Youga said decided now is the right time to step away from her role in leading the LCCVB.
“It is just simply time for me to retire,” she said.
Youga said the LCCVB plays an important role in helping to attract visitors to Shipshewana, LaGrange County, and Northeastern Indiana. Tourism brings an estimated $50 million into the LaGrange County economy each year.
“There are so many great things in our region, in LaGrange County and Shipshewana. It’s amazing how many jobs and how much tax revenue tourism generates here. It’s a real driver for our area.” she explained.
According to the position summary published by the LCCVB board, the executive director’s position is integrally involved in overseeing the creation and implementation of strategic marketing plans and materials to promote the Shipshewana/LaGrange County area as a vacation and meeting destination to leisure and group travelers.
The executive director is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the visitor center, as well as being responsible for annual strategic budgeting, planning, staffing, and implementation the of organization’s strategic goals and business plans.
The executive director also serves as the spokesperson for the LCCVB. Applications for the position should be emailed to Phyllis@LagrangecountyCVB.org by August 24.
“I’m hoping we find someone new, with better ideas that will keep things here moving in a good direction,” Youga said.
Youga said once the application window closes in a couple of weeks, board members would begin the process of screening those candidates. They hope to be able to extend an offer to someone no later than November 1. That person would then work with Youga throughout December before Youga turns over the keys to the new executive director by the end of the year.
Youga said she’s hoping the board finds someone in the region who already has a good understanding of both Indiana and Shipshewana.
