Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Lacy E. Baker, 31, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court. Baker was held without bond.
Michael A. Bogatitus, 31, of Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants for which charging information was not provided and a third warrant for a violation of drug court. Bogatitus was held without bond.
Troy M. Fugate, 37, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 765S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of battery involving bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Fugate was held without bond.
Seth J. Leins, 38, of the 100 block of North Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Leins was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffany R. Miller, 37, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery involving moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held without bond.
Tara L. Purvis, 35, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Purvis was held without bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 21, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ritchie was held without bond.
Jennings A. Rowe, 28, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Krystal R. Short, 31, of the 600 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
Nicholas B. Smead, 33, of the 200 block of North Elm Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants, one for a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Smead was held without bond.
Jessica L. Staton, 27, of the 1800 block of South C.R. 915W, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Staton was held without bond.
Larry J. Williams, 49, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
