KENDALLVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Angling Road shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Noble County Sheriff's Department, Kendallville Police Department and Kendallville Fire Department were dispatched to Angling Road between Rimmel Road and C.R. 850N. Scanner traffic indicated a car and motorcycle were on fire following a crash.
The motorcyclist was killed.
Authorities had not released the names of those involved in the crash.
