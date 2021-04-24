KENDALLVILLE — A new event for Noble County’s most experienced residents is coming to Kendallville, with numerous vendors, activities and information for senior citizens living in the community.
The 2021 Noble County Senior Lifestyle Expo is coming to the Community Learning Center in Kendallville on May 18. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety precautions including masking and social distancing as they attend the event.
Admission to the event is $3 per person, but those interested can check their daily News Sun newspaper in the coming weeks for a $1 off coupon.
The first 100 attendees will receive a special gift for attending and cash prizes will be drawn during the morning and afternoon at the event.
The event, which is hosted by KPC Media Group, will feature more than 30 vendors representing industries local banks, law firms, health care, home improvement, long-term care and estate planning with information that will be useful to seniors and their families as they plan for their retirement years.
Limited booth space is still available for local vendors who want to take part. Businesses interested in exhibiting should contact KPC Advertising Director Jenny Ernsberger at 347-0400 ext. 1120.
The event will feature donuts and a lunch sponsored by Kendallville Manor and have four hour-long presentations from local vendors about topics of interest to the senior community.
About 16.5% of Noble County’s population is already over age 65 and more are approaching every year.
For more information on the Senior Expo and other events hosted by KPC Media Group, visit kpceventbuzz.com.
