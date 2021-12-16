ALBION — The folks who operate Hickory Recovery Network addiction treatment facilities have been down this road five times before.
Hickory Creek operates five in-patient facilities for those wanting help with addiction to drugs or alcohol or both.
The sixth is coming to Albion, taking over the former Northridge Village nursing home on the town’s north side. The facility plans on opening early in 2022.
On Tuesday, the town of Albion facilitated a meeting between Hickory Recovery Network officials and town residents.
Hickory chief operating officer Howie Bromberg and chief marketing director Melissa Durkin walked a crowd of approximately 50 citizens through its operation, emphasizing that the company wants to be good neighbors.
One resident described the area as a quiet, and that she would like to see it stay that way.
“I like peace,” the woman said.
“I love peace,” Bromberg said. “I’m with you. We’re really committed to being the best neighbor we possibly can.”
One resident asked about increased traffic.
Bromberg said clients are not allowed to drive to the facility themselves. And if they leave, a staff member has to either given the client a ride or arrange for a ride. Visitors are not allowed either.
The majority of traffic will come from the 75-100 employees the company hires to work at the Albion location.
One main concern raised by multiple citizens was whether or not the operation would bring danger to the community.
“Nobody is allowed to come and go as they please,” Bromberg said. “They are under 24/7 supervision.
“We do not take violent offenders. We don’t take people with violent criminal records.”
Bromberg said a six-foot white paneled privacy fence is planned for the rear of the building. While the area will be fenced in and secured, clients won’t have access to that area unless they are in the company of a staff member.
Hickory Recovery Network will share a property boundary with the Central Noble School Corp. School Superintendent Troy Gaff said he was concerned with the students who sometimes visit the woods on field trips coming into contact with clients. He asked to take part in a discussion of safety measures.
Concerns aside, Gaff also spoke in favor of such a facility coming to town.
“We have a lot of kids on our community who have parents in need of your services,” Gaff said.
Citizens continually came back to the safety issue during Tuesday’s hour-long meeting and whether there would be a lot of coming and going at all hours of the day and night.
Because the program is voluntary, people are allowed to leave, Bromberg said. But all doors are locked at all times, so a staff member would have to unlock the door. And that will only happen after a ride is arranged.
Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said he had talked to two Albion-sized communities where Hickory Recovery Network facilities have been in place. Ihrie said neither of the facilities there had
And because the program is voluntary, people are only there because they want to get help. People seeking aid are more likely to stick through the 28-day program than for whom it is mandated.
“We don’t take people who are court-ordered,” Durkin said. “They have to w ant to be there.”
Hickory Recovery Network will have a gradual open, and when the business starts taking clients, it will happen gradually and there won’t be at its capacity of 100 in-patient clients there on Day 1.
Another issue raised Tuesday concerned property values.
Town Councilman John Morr said that a business like Hickory Recovery Network would not affect property values because of the people it treats, but values would be affected by how well the property is maintained.
“The occupancy will not change property values,” Morr said.
Several citizens also expressed concern that Hickory Recovery Network was somehow affiliated with Chosen Healthcare, which owned Northridge Village at its closing. Other than having taken over multiple former Chosen nursing homes, there is no affiliation, Bromberg said.
Town Council President Vicki Jellison began Tuesday’s meeting by thanking all who chose to attend.
“I know all of you have a passion for the community,” Jellison said. “The town knows people have concerns. That’s why where’ here — to communicate.”
No action by the town was required for Hickory Recovery Center to put down its roots in Albion.
Bromberg was asked if local addicts could receive treatment at the Albion location, which takes Medicaid to pay for it. As long as there is no prior relationship with a current staff member, there is a possibility of that happening, he said.
The company began its hiring process for the Albion facility this week. The company has planned a job fair for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Education Center.
The night’s most poignant moment came when town resident Trisha Gould spoke in favor of Hickory Recovery opening a facility in her hometown. She described herself as a recovery addict.
“Recovery is for people who want it,” she said. This facility is a miracle to come to Albion. This isn’t going to be a bag thing. It’s a huge, huge thing.”
The 51-year-old moved to Albion from Fort Wayne in 2018. Since she had gotten sober, Gould has been given legal custody of her 9-year-old grandaughter.
“I have found so many healthy relationships in Albion,” she said.
People recovering from addiction just need “a second chance,” she said. “Someone to believe in us is all we need.”
Gould was praised for her courage in speaking up.
“The only way I’m going to keep my sobriety,” she said, “is by giving it away to others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.