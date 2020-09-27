Making memories
My memories of the region go way back to age 7, when my family made our first journey north.
Unless you’ve been to Mackinaw City yourself, no matter how I try, my words will fail in describing the experience in being there.
It can be 90 degrees outside, but when you get close to the water, with its breezes kissing the land, you will need a sweatshirt.
There’s something incredibly peaceful about sitting on a park bench watching the bridge’s top truss lights wink on and off while the waves gently roll to shore.
Passenger ferry boats, with their fan tails spraying water a long distance behind, carry people to and from Mackinac Island. Occasionally, other types of boats, including freighters ranging 600-1,000 feet in length, will pass under the center point of the bridge, carrying cargo throughout the region.
The first trip north
Nine of us made that first journey in 1974, in two vehicles. I can’t remember who was in which vehicle, other than the fact I rode in the middle of the front seat, between my uncle, who was driving, and my father.
I’m sure my uncle grew tired of me asking which direction we were going — his vehicle had one of those bubble compasses that floated with directional changes — but he patiently answered each time I asked.
Even though we traveled on a four-lane divided highway, about halfway through our journey, we crossed a set of railroad tracks, something I still find very unusual to this day. Further along, I can remember asking why we were almost to St. Louis, not knowing there was a St. Louis, Michigan in addition to St. Louis, Missouri.
The first year we went north, we crossed the bridge at night and arrived at the cottage in the dark. The following years, we crossed in the daytime.
Then, I probably didn’t even think about crossing the five-mile long bridge, which connects Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.
As I’ve become older and more aware of my surroundings, I can see how it can be a little unnerving if you spend too much time thinking about crossing a bridge with nothing but water 200 feet below.
The cottage at DeTour
Summer vacations were spent in the little town of DeTour Village, where my stepgrandfather and grandmother had a cottage nestled on the St. Mary’s River, with a clear view of the many freighters passing to and from the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie.
My very first boat ride came in my stepgrandfather’s motor boat, but one of my greatest memories of that cottage was the telescope, providing a close-up view of the boats floating past. My cousins and I kept track of the number of ships we saw. If I remember correctly, one year, 81 passed the cottage during our vacation.
The cottage also had a large fireplace and two bedrooms. With nine of us, the adults had the bedrooms, while we kids shared the hide-a-bed.
Each year, we would venture farther north to the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan (across from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada) to see the boats from atop the visitors’ platform next to one of the locks.
Other memories included sampling the many varieties of fudge at countless stores (and of course, bringing some home), collecting knick-knacks and leafing through my stepgrandfather’s collection of “Know Your Ships” annuals until the covers fell off and pages started to come apart.
We made two more trips, but only one more with my stepgrandfather, who died in the winter of 1975. Our last family trip to DeTour occurred the following summer, when the decision was made to sell the cottage.
That last trip, there were 12 of us, as my dad’s brother and his family also joined us. Needless to say, that hide-a-bed was crowded, but I wouldn’t trade those memories for anything.
The telescope my cousins and I used to watch ships now sits in my den. For many years, I didn’t go to Mackinaw City or DeTour Village.
That changed in 2002, when I decided I wanted to go again, this time just me, myself and I.
I stayed in Mackinaw City, in a hotel right across from the bridge, and drove up to the Soo Locks to relive more childhood memories.
With no prior knowledge of it, my vacation coincided with Engineers Day, the last Friday in June. It’s the only day where the public is allowed to walk across the lock gates for an up close and personal view of the freighters and their crews as they transit the Soo Locks. Crew members on the passing ships talk with spectators, and are almost close enough to shake hands.
I traveled north once again in 2009. This time, I wanted to see if I could find the cottage. Although I was very young during our vacations and I didn’t have the address, by sheer memory of the area, somehow I was able to find the cottage.
Joleen and I ventured to DeTour again in 2016. As a surprise, she had discovered who owned the cottage that carried so many of my memories, and received permission for us to visit.
Needless to say, it was like going back in time. All of those memories of watching freighters came rushing back.
What’s interesting, the family that lived in the cottage next door all those years ago had purchased the cottage after we sold it, and continues to own it to this day.
In the large picture window of the cottage, there was a telescope, just like all those years ago. Apparently someone else out there enjoys watching the boats just like I did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.