LAGRANGE — A group of about 27 school kids got to dive deep into the creative portion of their minds this week participating in the LaGrange Communities Youth Centers, Inc. sponsored Art Camp.
Now underway at Lakeland Intermediate School, the program allows the mostly fourth and fifth-grade students to explore a wide variety of artistic techniques and push their creative boundaries. Lakeland Intermediate School art teacher Amy Whited and Lakeland Primary art teacher Karissa Yoder teach the weeklong camp.
Students arrive at the intermediate school each morning for five straight days at nine a.m. and spent the next three hours immersed in a wide range of different art projects, from weaving necklaces with yarn, making marionettes from yarn and recycled materials to tie-dying clothes. Whited said she enjoys the summer camps because it gives her a chance to teach techniques she typically can’t reach during a regular school year because of the pressure put on her class by the clock, and it allows children to explore artistic projects they likely were never exposed to before.
“We get to do things here we can’t do in the classroom because we just don’t have time,” she said. “We really get to explore art here.”
Wednesday, one project involved splatter paint, something Whited said is simply too messy to attempt in a traditional school art class setting, but something that works well at art camp.
Brad Targgart, the school principal, called projects like the Art Camp and the LCYC’s upcoming Drama Camp import programs that help develop each child’s creativity.
“These are really important programs because, during the school year, we don’t really have time to explore those areas, especially drama,” he said. “Kids get art once a week but that’s only a taste. So to give these kids a whole week of doing what they want to do, creating projects and crafts and things like that, I think it’s huge.”
This is the seventh year the LCYC has offered its free art camp to area children. Last year, because of COVID, the camp was conducted online. Typically the camp happens in June but was moved back a month this summer.
Jennifer Martin, the LCYC executive director, said the camp is part of her organization’s mission to enrich the lives of children in the area.
“That’s our main thing, connecting with the youth, giving them something like this art camp that they normally wouldn’t have. Some of this stuff, the things that Amy does with the kids, the tie-dying, it helps expand their creative minds,” Martin said.
Art Camp winds up today with a special Community Art Show at 11 a.m. in the intermediate school’s LCYC Drama Camp kicks starts next Monday, and wraps up its week with a special student production on the stage at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School.
