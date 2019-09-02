KENDALLVILLE — Carmen Johnson is no stranger to art, although a three-panel, downtown mural is a little bigger than most project she’s tackled.
Johnson helped painted one of Noble County’s bison in the Bison-tennial for the state’s 200th anniversary. She was a regional art competition winner. And she’s even done some mural-like painting in her sister’s bedroom walls at home.
But none of those have been like the mural she’s doing for the Kendallville Youth Advisory Council’s alleyscape project.
The mural is the first step in the project dreamed up and put into action by the city’s youth leadership group. The MYAC group raised more than $15,000 to complete the work, which will transform the alley between the Strand Theatre and Antiques and More into a new downtown gathering space.
Once the mural is completed, the next steps in the project will including milling off the old pavement in the alley and putting down new asphalt. The group will place a few ground-based art items — a mandala and maybe a hopscotch court among others — then spruce up the alley with some planters, seating and decorative lighting.
Although the summer festival season is winding down for the year, the work is expected to be done before winter. So while the bigger festivals will have to wait until next year, the alley still may get some use in 2019 by people catching a movie at the Strand or otherwise hanging out in downtown.
The alleyscape is part on an ongoing effort to revitalize Kendallville’s downtown. The city hosted majorly successful events this summer with the first-ever Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and had two Food Truck Friday events that were attended by hundreds.
Last month, the city also got good news that it had finally been awarded a $600,000 state grant to help fund a $1.1 million streetscape project. The city had unsuccessfully sought that grant five times before, but now will take the money and complete a project in 2020 that will tear out and fully replace sidewalks and curbs and add decorative features to the Main Street corridor.
Johnson, a Kendalliville native and former MYAC member herself, said Saturday she’s had put about 200 hours into the mural so far and was nearing completion.
The mural has three different scenes, which offer opportunities for people to stand up against the wall and become part of the scene.
“Each different section of the mural is supposed to be like a photo shoot. So here you’re blowing out the dandelions or you’re standing here with moth wings or holding the umbrella,” Johnson said. “I really like how it’s turning out.”
The leftmost panel features a large dandelion, with seeds blowing off in the wind, as well as some brightly colored bugs buzzing around. It’s bordered on the right side by a windmill, an icon from Kendallville’s history.
In the center panel, two giant moth wings stretch out, inviting people to stand in the middle and become a moth. A night scene, if features a sky of colorful stars and a rainbow of mushrooms, with a glowing street light on the right side.
The rightmost panel is a rainy scene, with a big umbrella open in the center for people to stand under. The raindrops falling around come in a full palette of colors.
When the alley project is all said in done, Johnson said she hopes it bring more people into downtown and helps local businesses.
“I hope they like it, first of all,” she said. “I think it’s a good step in kind of cleaning up the city. A lot of other good stuff has been happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.