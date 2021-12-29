Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Fidel Eloy Diaz, 25, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Diaz was released on his own recognizance.
Danny B. Kirby Jr., 50, of the 300 block of North Colfax Street, Warsaw, was booked at 3:21 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Blake C. Oberlin, 22, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Oberlin was held without bond.
Greg E. Slone, 46, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was booked at 3:54 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
