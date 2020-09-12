KENDALLVILLE — What kid hasn’t looked at the sky, watched a bird fly and wondered what it would be like to soar the skies? A Young Eagles Rally coming to Kendallville will tempt kids to explore aviation with a free ride in an airplane.
Pilots from Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 2 will offer free airplane rides to kids between the ages of 8 and 17 on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Kendallville Municipal Airport, 363 E. Airport Road.
Flights are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Flights will be scheduled in one-hour time slots
Registration is required in advance at www.yeday.org. Masks are required during the flight. EAA member Laramie Resler said the mission of Young Eagles Rally is to inspire kids to learn about aviation and its opportunities.
“We want to encourage kids to be a pilot, an airplane mechanic or an astronaut,” she said.
Laramie Resler said three or four EAA members are volunteer pilots for the Young Eagles Rally, including her husband, David Resler. The volunteer pilots fly their own personal aircraft or they rent one for rally day. Pilots cover the costs of flying their young passengers.
“The pilots enjoy sharing their love of aviation,” Resler said. “The rally started in 1992 and has flown 10,000 kids since then.”
David said he’s flown 2,400 kids in the Young Eagles program. Before any takeoffs, Resler conducts ground school with his passengers, using a model plane to show the control surfaces and how they work, and going over the rules for the flight — no yelling, keep the headset on, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer.
“When they’re in the air, it takes a little bit to orient themselves,” the pilot said. Resler has the kids look at a map of the ground, showing his riders how county roads and highways, a compass and GPS are all used in navigation.
Resler’s plane has four seats, so two young riders sit in the back seat and one sits in front with him. Once in the air, he describes the instrument panel and point out landmarks on the ground.
The Young Eagle riding in the co-pilot’s seat will get the chance to fly the plane with Resler’s help.
“The one in front puts a hand on the yoke while we’re in level flight, then we bank the plane to turn,” Resler said. “In two, three turns with coaching, most of them can bank well in 10 or 15 minutes.”
David Resler said he’s never had an unhappy customer on a Young Eagles flight.
“They come down with big smiles on their faces.”
