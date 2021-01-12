LAGRANGE — The preschool program launched by the Lakeland School Corporation is already starting to demonstrate that it works.
The school district recently announced its two preschool programs have achieved a Level 3 rating on the state’s Paths to Quality program.
According to the school district, Lima-Brighton Elementary Preschool and Wolcott Mills Elementary Preschool each have demonstrated to those charged with evaluating the program that they are meeting the health and safety needs of children, which earns those programs a rate of Level 1. In addition, they were found to be “providing an environment supporting children’s development and learning,” Level 2, and “using a planned curriculum to guide child development and prepare children for kindergarten,” or Level 3.
Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel said the Level 3 rating not only ensures children are receiving high quality care and instruction, it qualifies parents and guardians to receive support in paying for the program. Lakeland’s goal is to reach Level 4, or national accreditation, in the near future.
“Basically, once you get past Levels 1 and 2, it means that your child is getting solid academics,” Merkel explained. “It means they’re following some sort of curriculum, and your child is being introduced to real pre-kindergarten standards, and are ready to start kindergarten.”
Merkel went on to point out that research suggests 90% of a child’s brain development occurs in the first five years of life. That compelled Merkel and the school district to start a preschool program last school year.
“Giving students a jump start on learning and socialization benefits our community, state, and nation,” she added. “For every $1 invested in early childhood, Indiana taxpayers are saved $4 and savings can be as much as $10 nationally. A solid educational foundation leads to better health outcomes and social responsibility later in life.”
