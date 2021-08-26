KENDALLVILLE — After going through another round of turnover, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission should be back to full staff in September with multiple new faces.
The redevelopment commission, a six-member board with five voting members who oversee the city's tax increment financing dollars totaling about $500,000 in annual revenue, has seen several changes in its membership since 2019, including three resignations in about the last month.
In September, two new members will join the board, with Jim Jarrett filling the final open voting spot and East Noble School Board member Barb Babcock coming back to the RDC as the school's non-voting advisory member.
Jarrett was appointed last week by the Kendallville City Council. Jarrett, who works for Shepherd's Chevrolet Buick GMC, was previously one of the local leaders in the Save the Strand campaign, which helped raise funds to convert the theater to digital projection in order to stay open and operating in downtown.
Babcock has previously served on the redevelopment both as a non-voting school district representative and as a voting member appointed by the city. Babcock, who works in banking as a day job and has served on the East Noble board for years, last served on the board as a city appointee through 2018, but was not reappointed by the mayor in 2019.
Those two new members join Carla Lowe, who owns Carla's 5 Bucks Antiques and Such in downtown, as new to the board. Lowe was appointed earlier in August and attended her first meeting.
Jarrett and Lowe fill vacancies left by former commission members Keith Ballard and Logan Conley, who both resigned in July citing work and family obligations.
Babcock takes over for Brent Durbin as the school board representative after he resigned the seat this month.
The three new members will serve alongside board leaders President Kristen Johnson, Vice President Patrick Hess and Secretary Loren Allen.
Durbin was the longest-serving member on the board even though he did not have a vote in RDC matters. That designation now passes to Allen, who has been on the board since 2018.
The other five seats have all turned over at least once, some more than once, since 2019.
Brad Graden replaced Babcock on the board at the start of 2019, but then resigned in November 2019 when he was named executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County. Conley replaced Graden until he resigned in July this year.
Johnson came on the board in August 2019, replacing former Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynette Leamon.
Ballard was appointed at the start of 2020 after longtime president Ray Scott resigned due to the health issues, before he resigned his seat in July this year.
And Hess came on in February this year after former commission president Lance Harman resigned.
The redevelopment commission, with its large coffers of tax money available to be used for projects, is one of the city's prime funding mechanisms for accomplishing its revitalization and redevelopment goals.
The commission funds downtown facade grants, which have grown increasingly popular this year as numerous owners have tapped the board for 50/50 matching grants for building improvements, as well as providing large chunks of funds for other capital projects.
The commission funded the reconstruction and streetscape work on Fairview Boulevard, providing the bulk of the $1.53 million downtown streetscape project; put $500,000 toward upcoming construction of the new solar field being built on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site; and chipped in $25,000 toward a pocket park project at the corner of Main and Rush streets across from City Hall.
If Kendallville receives a $2 million grant from the state through its new PreservINg Main Street program — Kendallville is one of five finalists for the pilot program that will be awarded Sept. 10 — the board has already agreed to provide $50,000 toward a $200,000 match the city would need to provide.
The redevelopment commission meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at City Hall.
