Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Christina L. Blair, 39, of the 2100 block of Edge Hill Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Blair was held without bond.
Kristin M. Ferguson, 33, of the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ferguson was held without bond.
Taylor J. Havert, 26, of the 600 block of Front Street, Rome City, was booked at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a probation violation on a Level 6 felony charge.
Dylan M. Truitt, 19, of the 1300 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Truitt was held on $1,500 bond.
Dillin D. White, 30, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony, a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. White was held without bond.
Jonathon D. Atteberry, 22, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 900S, South Whitley, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Briana N. Ballinger, 26, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ballinger was held without bond.
Sharica R. Clark, 40, of the 1500 block of North Michigan Street, Plymouth, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Bryan A. Sprague, 25, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 600N, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony. Sprague was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.